Haryana launches ‘green Gurugram’ scheme

With a view to increase forest cover in Gurugram, about 20 lakh saplings will be distributed in the city by Haryana Forest Department in February. State Forests Minister Rao Narbir announced this Sunday. He said the completion of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway would help resolve the problem of traffic snarls as heavy vehicles such as trucks would not enter Gurugram.

The state government is making every possible effort to make the city free of traffic jams, he added. He said that Dwarka Expressway (NPR) was being made 16-laned, and the project would be completed within the next two years.

A part of this expressway has been declared as National Highway to accelerate the pace of construction work. He said that Metro facility would also be provided along with the expressway, and underground parking facility would be available at the new Metro stations.