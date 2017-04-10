Haryana launches e-sewa app to provide information about welfare schemes

Information about more than 250 schemes and programmes of 30 different departments has been made available on the e- Sewa mobile app, said an official spokesperson (Representational Image) Information about more than 250 schemes and programmes of 30 different departments has been made available on the e- Sewa mobile app, said an official spokesperson (Representational Image)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today launched a mobile application to inform people about various welfare schemes and programmes of the state government. In the first phase, information about more than 250 schemes and programmes of 30 different departments has been made available on the e-Sewa mobile app, an official spokesperson said here.

Khattar congratulated Deputy Commissioner, Ambala, Prabhjot Singh and his entire team for developing the mobile app and said it will be very useful for the people.

Singh informed the Chief Minister that schemes and programmes of other departments of the state government would also be added later on.

Other information like documents required, requisite fee and how to apply for a the schemes have also been made available on the app. This would enable people to avail benefits different schemes without making frequent rounds of government offices, the Deputy Commissioner said.

This mobile application also allows people to check the status of their complaint on the Chief Minister’s Window, he said, adding contact numbers. including that of all Deputy Commissioners, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Sub Divisional Magistrates, have been made available on the app.

