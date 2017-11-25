Haryana land deals: Dhingra didn’t seek nod to join pvt firm during probe, says Congress

The controversial land deal between Vadra and real estate giant DLF also falls in this sector. The controversial land deal between Vadra and real estate giant DLF also falls in this sector.

The Congress on Friday alleged that Justice (retired) S N Dhingra, who had headed the one-member commission to probe land deals of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra in Haryana, did not take the consent of the Haryana government to join a company as an “observer in-charge” in 2016, when he was still probing the land deals.

“It was immoral and unethical… morally or probably legally also, as he (Justice Dhingra) should have sought prior concurrence from his first employer, the Haryana Government, which had constituted the commission, before joining a new company,” Randeep Singh Surjewala, communications in-charge of All India Congress Committee (AICC), said at a press meet in Chandigarh.

Contacted by The Indian Express, Dhingra refused to comment on Surjewala’s assertions. “I don’t want to comment on politicians’… (allegations). Publish whatever you wish to…,” he said and disconnected the call.

Haryana Chief Secretary DS Dhesi did not respond to text messages and telephone calls while Haryana BJP media in-charge Rajiv Jain said he would be able to comment only after getting the matter legally examined.

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led government had, in May 2015, set up the commission to probe the land deals of Sector-83 of Gurgaon. The controversial land deal between Vadra and real estate giant DLF also falls in this sector. Dhingra submitted his report to the government in August 2016.

During the period of the Commission of Inquiry, according to Surjewala, Justice Dhingra was appointed on April 6, 2016, as an observer in-charge of The Printers House Private Limited, a company manufacturing and exporting high-end web offset printing presses.

“Justice S N Dhingra continued to draw remuneration both from Government of Haryana as also from The Printers House Private Limited. But he did not seek consent of the subsequent appointment and availing of second remuneration from the government, which had full knowledge about his joining the company but it did not bother to intervene,” said Surjewala.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App