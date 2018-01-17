Kurukshetra gangrape-murder case: Decomposed body of boy, who went missing along with girl, found

Gulshan’s decomposed body was recovered on the roadside at Kurukshetra-Karnal border. Gulshan’s decomposed body was recovered on the roadside at Kurukshetra-Karnal border.

Four days after the body of a 15-year-old Dalit girl was found in Kurukshetra, the Haryana Police on Wednesday recovered the body of the boy accused of abducting her. The post-mortem examination has revealed the girl was allegedly gang-raped.

The decomposed body of Gulshan, 18, also a Dalit, was found lying by the roadside on the Kurukshetra-Karnal border this morning. It was spotted by a passerby who informed the police.

The parents of the girl had lodged an FIR at Jhansa Police Station, Kurukshetra, in which they accused Gulshan of abducting the girl from Jhansa village. Gulshan, too, belongs to the same village.

Confirming the development, Superintendent of Police, Kurukshetra, Abhishek Garg said, “We have recovered the body of the boy this morning. The body is badly decomposed. There are no external injury marks on the body. It is not yet certain how the boy died. We have sent the body for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.”

The girl’s body was recovered from near Budha Khera village in Jind district. After the post-mortem examination reportedly revealed the brutal manner in which she was allegedly gangraped, police added IPC sections of gangrape in the same FIR.

Both, the boy and girl, had gone missing after attending their tuition classes in the village on January 9 following which the girl’s parents went to the police.

According to police investigations, the call details of the girl and the boy revealed that they were constantly in touch with each other over the last few months.

