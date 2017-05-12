Haryana: Kuldeep Bishnoi looks for key role in Congress

Almost 10 years after former CM Bhajan Lal left Congress, his son Kuldeep Bishnoi is hoping for an important assignment in the party amid speculation that the party is going to opt reshuffling in the Haryana leadership soon. Bishnoi and his wife Renuka Bishnoi’s meeting with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday has fuelled speculation in the political circles. Both are members of the state Assembly.

His supporters hope Bishnoi may be given the responsibility of Haryana Congress president, in case the party plans to depute current state unit president Ashok Tanwar to the central organisation. However, leaders of other groups within the Congress are not sure, though they admit that Bishnoi will be given some responsibility, in case of reshuffling in the state leadership. “Maximum, Bishnoi may be made leader of Congress Legislative Party (CLP) in the state Assembly,” said a Congress leader.

When contacted by The Indian Express on Thursday, Bishnoi just said, “ (I am) ready to take any responsibility given by the party.”

Loyalists of former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s have already been demanding Tanwar’s ouster as state Congress chief following the bitterness between the two after their supporters clashed in Delhi in 2016. Tanwar was injured in the incident. Hooda supporters had also demanded removal of Kiran Choudhry, who has joined hands with Tanwar, from the post of CLP leader.

Given these circumstances, Bishnoi’s supporters feel he may be appointed as state Congress chief to replace a non-Jat with another non-Jat in the caste-dominated politics of Haryana. However, Tanwar dismisses speculation over a possible change of guard in Haryana.

