Haryana kids found murdered in forest: Accused uncle remanded in 6 days’ police custody

Police vehicles and ambulance at the spot from where the children’s bodies were found in Morni hills on Morni-Raipurrani road on Tuesday. (Jaipal Singh) Police vehicles and ambulance at the spot from where the children’s bodies were found in Morni hills on Morni-Raipurrani road on Tuesday. (Jaipal Singh)

Jagdeep Malik, the accused uncle of the three siblings shot dead from point-blank range, was on Wednesday remanded in six days’ police custody to ascertain the involvement of other people and the motive behind the sensational killings. Police have seized a laptop and two SIM cards from Jagdeep’s house at Sarsa village near Pehowa in Kurukshetra district.

Jagdeep’s wife, Reena Malik, was also picked up by a team of the CIA wing comprising women police personnel on Wednesday and released after questioning later. Police have not made any comment on the involvement of Sonu Malik, the father of the three siblings, who was still being questioned by the Kurukshetra police in connection with the gruesome murders.

A police team also seized a laptop from Sonu’s shop in Kurukshetra. An empty and fired bullet shell, which was found by the maternal family members of three siblings, during a search in the agriculture land of accused Jagdeep, was also taken by the police.

Gulab Singh, the maternal uncle of the three kids, said, “Police concluded that Jagdeep had tested the country-made pistol before using it to kill the children in his fields. We have handed over the empty bullet shell to the police team, which came here to seize the laptop and two SIM cards of Jagdeep.”

Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Garg, said, “Jagdeep claimed during interrogation that he had executed the crime at the behest of Sonu Malik, the father of the three children. But, we will have to collect sufficient evidence against Sonu. On the day of the murder of the three children when they were shot from point-blank range at Morni by Jagdeep, Sonu was present in Kurukshetra. We have also tracked the kin of one woman of Himachal Pradesh who had close proximity to Sonu.”

READ | Siblings were shot near eyes and forehead, says autopsy report

The bodies of the three siblings, Sameer (11), Simran (8) and Samar (4), were found in a jungle near Tikkar Taal in Morni on Tuesday. Police sources said according to locals, a younger brother of accused Jagdeep, Balinder Malik, died at home under mysterious circumstances. “We are also probing the death of Balinder but nothing can be divulged at this stage,” said a source.

Mother breaks down as bodies arrive

Suman Devi, mother of the siblings, broke down and almost fainted when the bodies, arrived. around 4 pm. The bodies were kept at the house merely for half and an hour and then taken to the cremation ground. The pyres were lit by Jita Ram Malik, the grandfather of the kids, in the presence of over two thousand people. Karamvir Singh, the sarpanch of Sarsa village, said, “The entire village is in mourning due to the deaths of the three siblings.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App