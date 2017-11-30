Haryana Judicial paper leak: SIT to submit report to SC on December 8

Supreme Court of India. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) Supreme Court of India. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the Haryana judicial paper leak case, will submit its interim report on the investigation to the Supreme Court on December 8. According to the SIT’s counsel before the bench of Justice A K Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan on Monday, the interim report on the probe will be submitted within 10 days. The case has been listed for hearing on December 8.

The Supreme Court in October had taken a suo motu cognizance of the alleged leak of the question paper of the preliminary examination and ordered the transfer of the case from the Punjab and Haryana High Court to itself. Dr Balwinder Kumar Sharma, who was earlier Registrar (Recruitment) at the High Court, is accused of leaking the question paper to some candidates.

Earlier, the HC had rejected an appeal for a CBI probe into the case and had handed it over to an SIT comprising Chandigarh Police cadre officers, and ordered scrapping of the examination. Sharma was suspended on September 27.

Earlier this month, Chandigarh police had arrested Sunita, who had topped the preliminary examination and is the main accused in the case. Sharma, who has been transferred out of Chandigarh, has also approached the apex court in the case.

The case dates back to August when Panchkula-based candidate Suman had approached the High Court, alleging that the preliminary examination conducted on July 16 for 109 posts of the Haryana subordinate judiciary had been leaked a day before the examination. Suman had alleged that two fellow candidates offered her the question paper for Rs 1 crore and even disclosed to her two questions in the paper.

The High Court’s preliminary inquiry had found that Sharma, in the past one year, had exchanged 760 calls and messages with one of the candidates, and he had allegedly provided a copy of the paper before the examination.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App