Haryana: Journalist’s mutilated body found on Dadri road

A 35-year-old journalist, Rajesh Sheoran, was found dead in Dadri district of Haryana on Wednesday night. Police lodged a case of murder against unknown persons after Sheoran’s mutilated body was found lying on the road. An SIT has now been formed to probe the case.

Deceased’s uncle, Ajit Singh, told police that Sheoran, along with another villager, had gone to Dadri from his village Umarwas on Tuesday evening in connection with some money transaction. After this, the family only got information about recovery of his body from Dadri. “We don’t have suspicion on anybody yet as Rajesh never told us about any enmity,” Singh told The Indian Express. Police have also added section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 120 B (conspiracy) of the IPC in the FIR.

Sources said that deceased’s legs were found separated from the mutilated body. It appears that the body was crushed under the wheels of some vehicle repeatedly. Dadri SP Himanshu Garg said that they were waiting for the postmortem report which is likely to provided to the police on Friday. “As of now, we don’t know whether he was killed by poisoning or shot dead. That is why postmortem report is important for the inquiry. However, the SIT headed by a DSP Pradeep Kumar has already initiated the probe work,” Garg added. SIT chief Kumar said that they don’t any clue so far about the motive of the crime.

IGP and Haryana Police spokesperson Mamta Singh said, “Sincere and thorough investigation will be carried out by the SIT under supervision of SP (Dadri) himself.” Bhiwani Journalist Club president Ishwar Dhammu said that Sheoran, a father of three daughters, was working as a freelance journalist for the past two years after having working for Hindi newspapers like Dainik Bhaskar and Hari Bhoomi from Badhra town of Dadri district for several years. Umarwas village’s former sarpanch Vijay Motu said that the deceased was probably also working for an insurance company as a part time agent. “It can’t be a case of accidental death as Rajesh did not even know how to drive,” he added.

Haryana Union of Working Journalists’ General Secretary Ajay Malhotra demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the family of the deceased and government job to the wife of the murdered journalist.

