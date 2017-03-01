Haryana: Jats to intensify quota stir from today

All India Jat Aarakashan Sangharash Samiti leader Yashpal Malik said dharnas would be organised in Jind, Kaithal, Bhiwani, Panipat, Hisar, Karnal, Dadri, Kurukshetra and Gurgaon from Wednesday. (File Photo) All India Jat Aarakashan Sangharash Samiti leader Yashpal Malik said dharnas would be organised in Jind, Kaithal, Bhiwani, Panipat, Hisar, Karnal, Dadri, Kurukshetra and Gurgaon from Wednesday. (File Photo)

Jat protesters in Haryana, who are demanding reservation, announced that they will intensify their agitation from Wednesday. They said that more dharnas would be organised across the state and a non-cooperation movement would be launched. This will include non-payment of electricity and water bills and bank loans.

All India Jat Aarakashan Sangharash Samiti leader Yashpal Malik said dharnas would be organised in Jind, Kaithal, Bhiwani, Panipat, Hisar, Karnal, Dadri, Kurukshetra and Gurgaon from Wednesday.

Leader of opposition and INLD legislator Abhay Singh Chautala raised the issue in the assembly and alleged that the government had failed to resolve the issue despite the fact that thousands of protesters have been on dharna for the past month. Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda also stressed on dialogue.

Meanwhile, Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu said political leaders were using the dharna to “mislead youths” to regain lost political ground.