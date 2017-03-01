Latest news
  • Haryana: Jats to intensify quota stir from today

Haryana: Jats to intensify quota stir from today

Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu said political leaders were using the dharna to “mislead youths” to regain lost political ground.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published:March 1, 2017 12:36 am
Jat protests, jat quots stir, jat quota protests, jats, haryana, haryana jats, Haryana assembly, jat quots issue, india news, indian express news All India Jat Aarakashan Sangharash Samiti leader Yashpal Malik said dharnas would be organised in Jind, Kaithal, Bhiwani, Panipat, Hisar, Karnal, Dadri, Kurukshetra and Gurgaon from Wednesday. (File Photo)

Jat protesters in Haryana, who are demanding reservation, announced that they will intensify their agitation from Wednesday. They said that more dharnas would be organised across the state and a non-cooperation movement would be launched. This will include non-payment of electricity and water bills and bank loans.

All India Jat Aarakashan Sangharash Samiti leader Yashpal Malik said dharnas would be organised in Jind, Kaithal, Bhiwani, Panipat, Hisar, Karnal, Dadri, Kurukshetra and Gurgaon from Wednesday.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Leader of opposition and INLD legislator Abhay Singh Chautala raised the issue in the assembly and alleged that the government had failed to resolve the issue despite the fact that thousands of protesters have been on dharna for the past month. Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda also stressed on dialogue.

Meanwhile, Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu said political leaders were using the dharna to “mislead youths” to regain lost political ground.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 28: Latest News