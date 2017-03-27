Haryana Jats stand firm, to continue protests in 9 districts from today

Yashpal Malik addresses a meeting in Jind Sunday. (Source: Express Photo) Yashpal Malik addresses a meeting in Jind Sunday. (Source: Express Photo)

The All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) on Sunday decided to continue to hold protests at nine districts in Haryana from Monday. The AIJASS decided to continue protests at Jhajjar, Rohtak, Sonepat, Panipat, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Bhiwani and Fatehabad during a state executive meeting of the samiti in Jind on Sunday. Following a compromise with the state government, AIJASS had announced that the number of protest sites would be reduced gradually and they would be symbolic with the office-bearers of the samiti being present at the sites.

In the meeting, the state executive and committees at the district level were disbanded. The conveners at the district level would continue to work till the next course of action is decided. The new state executive will be constituted at a meeting to be held in Sonepat on April 17. AIJASS president Yashpal Malik said the promises made by the government would be reviewed till April 16. He added that a meeting of the core committee would be held every 15 days to review the progress made by the government on its promises.

The state executive also decided that a fund would be created to ensure that the struggle for reservation could continue. A 15-member committee will be constituted to oversee the fund. A meeting of the national executive of the samiti would be held in June in Haryana, the date for which will be announced on April 16.

Malik said till date, funds were collected at the district level but now, it will be done at the state-level too. “We will strengthen our dharnas at some districts where they were weak. We have decided to continue symbolic protests at nine sites where our office bearers will stage agitation. There will not be any rush at these sites. In fact they will function like an office,” Malik said. The samiti has sought that all cases registered during the agitation last year should be withdrawn by the government. Further, compensation be given to the families of the dead. As many as 30 people had died and property worth crores were damaged during the jat agitation last year.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now