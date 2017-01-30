Haryana: Jat outfits launch fresh quota stir, peace prevails on Day 1

Jat community members stage a protest demanding reservation in OBC quota near Atul Kataria chowk in Gurugram on Sunday. (Source: PTI Photo) Jat community members stage a protest demanding reservation in OBC quota near Atul Kataria chowk in Gurugram on Sunday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Amid tight security arrangements, Jat organisations across Haryana launched fresh agitation over the reservation issue Sunday. However, unlike last year, peace prevailed across the state even as Jat outfits staged dharnas in 18 districts. All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) president Yashpal Malik told The Indian Express that dharnas will be held at night as well. “Dharnas will continue till our demands are accepted,” he said. The agitators are also demanding withdrawal of cases lodged against “innocent” youths during the 2016 stir.

Taking note of the protests, the district administration in Fatehabad has decided to record the details of protesters in police stations on a daily basis, and this information would be highlighted during recruitment to government jobs and other verifications. The administration claimed that the decision has been taken to prevent illegal activities. However, the Jat Samiti has alleged that the state government has imposed “undeclared Emergency against Jats” and that has triggered anger in the community. This time, the government is keeping a close eye on eight districts — Rohtak, Jhajjar, Jind, Hisar, Kaithal, Bhiwani, Sonipat and Panipat — which were worst affected during the 2016 violence.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is in force in several parts of the state, prohibiting gathering of five or more persons, carrying of firearms and other weapons, and open sale of petrol, diesel and other inflammable materials. Jind DC Vinay Singh has appointed 22 officers as Duty Magistrates and 17 as Reserve Duty Magistrates to maintain law and order. Singh said adequate force has been deployed in the district. Fatehabad DC NK Solanki said borders of the district have been sealed and police personnel have been deployed at major markets, residential areas and government and private institutions. In Kurukshetra, owners of petrol pumps have been asked not to sell petrol or diesel to owners of unregistered vehicles or those without number plates.

Sirsa sub divisional magistrate Paramjit Singh Chahal said strict instructions had been issued to protesters to carry out the dharna in a peaceful manner. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said the state government has appealed to Jat outfits to maintain peace and they have assured the government in this regard. “The doors of the government are always open for dialogue,” he said, adding that in a democracy everyone has the right to express their views in a peaceful manner. He said that all arrangements have been made to deal with the situation.