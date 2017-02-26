Haryana: Jat agitators to mark ‘Black Day’ today

The All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangharash Samiti has given a call to observe a ‘Black Day’ to express its resentment against the government for not accepting its demands. (PTI photo) The All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangharash Samiti has given a call to observe a ‘Black Day’ to express its resentment against the government for not accepting its demands. (PTI photo)

A DAY before a ‘Black Day’ planned by Haryana’s Jat agitators on Sunday, the state government on Saturday blocked internet services in Sonepat district. The police also asked people not to use National Highway-71A to travel between Rohtak and Panipat on Sunday in view of the movement of protesters.

The police will install barricades to divert traffic on NH-71A suggesting alternative routes to travel between Rohtak and Panipat. The police have also been deployed near statues of state icons and government buildings in Rohtak. During the February 2016 stir, a rumour on damage to Sir Chotu Ram’s statute had escalated violence in Rohtak. Paramilitary forces have also been deployed in the state.

To maintain law and order, Sonepat District Magistrate K Makarand Pandurang has issued orders to impose a ban on all internet services for 24 hours with effect from 5 pm on February 25. “The ban has been imposed to prevent people from misusing these services to spread wrong information and rumours. All telecom service providers have been directed to strictly abide by these orders,” Pandurang said.

