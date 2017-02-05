Haryana: INLD backs Jat quota stir

The Jat quota stir Saturday got a boost in Haryana with main opposition party Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) open voicing support for it. INLD MLAs, including Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Abhay Singh Chautala, visited dharnas of the All India Jat Aarakashan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) in different parts of the state to extend the party’s support to the agitators.

The Samiti had launched the agitation on January 29 and currently dharnas are being held in 19 districts to press for withdrawal of cases lodged against the youths in connection with the February 2016 Jat stir which had turned violent.

Chautala addressed thousands of protesters at Jassia village of Rohtak district which has emerged as epicentre of the agitation. He said they would prominently raise the Jat quota issue in the Assembly during its upcoming session scheduled from February 27. “The government is threatening the protesters by issuing notices against them, so we decided to attend the dharnas to support the agitators forcefully,” said Chautala.

Meanwhile, Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain said that 2,100 cases had been registered in connection with the February 2016 agitation, of which 1,300 were disposed of by the state government immediately. “Presently, 79 persons are in prison, and serious cases have been filed against 11 of them. As many as 22 persons have not appealed for bail,” she said.

Apart from this, according to Jain, the CBI has registered cases against 21 persons, which are out of the jurisdiction of the state government.

Jain said the state government was in favour of granting reservation to the Jat community and had already clarified its stand in this matter.

Haryana’s Chief Parliamentary Secretary Dr Kamal Gupta said that compensation to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore was disbursed for losses caused due to damage to property during the February 2016 stir.