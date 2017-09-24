Haryana initiates process to get Honeypreet declared proclaimed offender

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s adopted daughter Honeypreet. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/Files) Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s adopted daughter Honeypreet. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/Files)

The Haryana police have initiated the process to get declared jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s absconding “adopted daughter” Honeypreet and two other close aides, Aditya Insan and Pawan Insan, as proclaimed offenders (POs). Aditya has been chief spokesperson of the dera for long.

Haryana DGP BS Sandhu said Saturday that the properties of the accused can also be attached after court declares them POs. The accused are wanted in connection with the violence that took place in Panchkula on August 25 after the conviction of Ram Rahim under rape charges.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sandhu said,” The investigations have indicated that Honeypreet stayed at Sirsa for two days after she went to the town from Rohtak on August 25.”

Honeypreet had accompanied Ram Rahim to the Rohtak district jail from Panchkula after he was convicted under rape charges.

The DGP said they were in constant touch with the senior police officers of the neighbouring states including Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to arrest the accused. On Ram Rahim Singh being quizzed regarding Honeypreet, Sandhu said the police investigation was heading in the right direction, and whosoever required, would be interrogated. “Until August 25, no case was registered against Honeypreet, but after the arrest of Surender Dhiman, Honeypreet was found to be accused of provoking violence. Therefore, a case was registered against her and search was on to nab her,” Sandhu told the mediapersons at Sirsa.

Sandhu visited Sirsa and Fatehabad to review the progress of investigation in the FIRs registered in the district in connection with violence after Ram Rahim’s conviction. He said Haryana Police have issued alert for the arrest of Honeypreet at the international level.

According to the DGP, as many as 1,100 people have been arrested so far, including 44 from Sirsa, whose involvement in the violence was confirmed. Replying to another question regarding the allegations of Honeypreet’s former husband, Vishwas Gupta, pertaining to the dera chief and Honeypreet, the DGP said Gupta had met Police Commissioner, Panchkula, but he had not given any complaint in writing to the police. “If any written complaint is received, police would include it in the investigations,” he said.

Answering a question, Sandhu said notices were being issued to dera followers who had not deposited their licensed weapons and, if needed, their licenses could be cancelled.

Lauding the commendable job done by the Sirsa Police and other companies deputed in Sirsa town, Sandhu said they had performed their duty diligently to maintain the law and order situation. He also thanked the residents of Sirsa for cooperating with the police.

No permission to dera to hold functions currently Sandhu said that currently the Dera Sacha Sauda had no permission to hold any type of functions. “Neither the dera has sought permission to hold functions nor such requests can be allowed immediately. The matter is being heard by the Punjab and Haryana High Court where the case will come up for hearing on September 27,” he said.

