Haryana: In govt-run schools, film lessons to go cashless

THE HARYANA education department has started screening a short film on demonetisation in government schools to highlight that the move would bring about positive changes in the economy and help tackle corruption. The 20-minute film is currently being screened in 10 state-run schools in Chandigarh.

Raj Bala, principal of Model Senior Secondary School, said, “The movie shows how the city is going to function after it becomes cashless and the how the demonetisation decision will help eradicate corruption. The movie is being shown to students of all classes to spread awareness.”

Watching the movie is compulsory for students of Class VI onwards, but school authorities are making sure that every class watches it.

Director, school education, Rubinderjit Singh Brar said, “We have started with ten schools, but we are going to showcase the film in all schools in the coming days. The objective is to make the students aware of the policy decision and how it will lead to a transparent system. It also aims to encourage them to do online transactions.”

Vinod Sharma, principal of Government Model High School, Sector 34, said, “Students of all age-groups are being made to watch the movie so that they gain awareness and also encourage their parents to take the cashless route.”

Authorities at some of the schools are also making students take a pledge to go cashless.

Sharma said, “We made our students take a pledge in the assembly that they will use debit and credit cards in future.”