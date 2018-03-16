Haryana House approves death penalty for rape of girls aged 12 or below

Haryana CM Lal Khattar in January had made an announcement in this regard when the state had witnessed spurt in rape incidents. Haryana CM Lal Khattar in January had made an announcement in this regard when the state had witnessed spurt in rape incidents.

After Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Haryana has become the third state where the state Assembly has made provision of capital punishment for those found guilty of raping a girl aged 12 years or below.

Haryana CM Lal Khattar in January had made an announcement in this regard when the state had witnessed spurt in rape incidents. The state government also wants fast-track courts for dealing with rape cases to ensure speedy justice to the victims.

The House unanimously passed the Criminal Law (Haryana Amendment) Bill, 2018 to amend the IPC 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012.

In the Assembly on Thursday, Khattar said, “The graph of the rape incidents had increased in January this year. It’s not first time when the state witnessed spurt in such incidents. Rape cases had increased in 2012 also.”

Congress Legislative Party leader Kiran Choudhry said, “There should not be cap of 12 year age of the victim to award death penalty to guilty in rape cases. Its worst crime than of murder.”

