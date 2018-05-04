Haryana: Hours after gangrape, Class XII student hangs herself

At the village where the 17-year-old gangrape victim hanged herself on Thursday.(Manoj Kumar) At the village where the 17-year-old gangrape victim hanged herself on Thursday.(Manoj Kumar)

A bathroom on the first floor of a single-storey bungalow, in Haryana’s Nuh district, has become a reminder of grief and death for the large family that lives there. Barely 12 hours after she had been allegedly raped by seven men on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, a 17-year-old committed suicide by hanging herself with her dupatta from a hook in the bathroom.

In the three days since her death, no one in the family has used the bathroom. Its door —which had to be kicked in by police officers summoned by her family after she locked herself in — lies horizontally outside.

“She had been sexually assaulted on Sunday night, and told us about it on Monday morning. I was concerned about her respect and that of our family, and initially had no intention of approaching police,” her father said on Thursday.

He added, “I had gone to get her mother, who was visiting relatives in another village. But when we returned in the afternoon, we discovered she had locked herself in the bathroom.”

On Monday, a case was registered at the Rozka Meo police station under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping), 366A (procuration of minor girl), and 306 (abetment of suicide), and Section 6 of the (POCSO) Act.

Relatives alleged that the accused have all been identified but remain untraceable. “Police has been reassuring us that they will take action, but no progress has been made yet. We are concerned that this case will be suppressed like so many others,” the girl’s uncle said.

However, Inspector Suresh Kumar, SHO of the Rozka Meo police station, said, “The accused have been identified. We are conducting raids to nab them.”

As per the complaint by the girl’s father, the girl, a Class XII student at a government school, was sleeping in one of the rooms with her sister and nephew. “My daughter. woke me up around 2.30 am and said her sister was not in the house. I woke up my relatives and began searching for her,” he said.

The girl’s brother and cousin finally found her by the side of a road near the village and brought her home. It was the next morning that she told them what had happened. She said three men from the village had coaxed her to venture out of home on Sunday night. She claimed they took her to a spot nearby, on a motorcycle, where they met four others.

Her father said, “She told us that a Swift car was waiting at the spot. As soon as they got there, the men threw her in the back seat and raped her. She fainted… They then threw her out of the car and left.” Virender Singh, DSP (Headquarters), said, “The accused fled in the car, and left two motorcycles at the spot. We have seized them and are conducting further investigations.”

