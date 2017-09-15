Haryana holds back Rs 51 lakh dera grant announced by minister

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s mother, Naseeb Kaur, visited him in Rohtak jail Thursday. Express Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s mother, Naseeb Kaur, visited him in Rohtak jail Thursday. Express

Haryana government has put on hold the Rs 51 lakh grant announced by a senior Cabinet minister to Dera Sacha Sauda. The announcement was made by Minister Ram Bilas Sharma during his visit to the dera’s headquarters at Sirsa on August 16 to attend dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s week-long birthday celebrations. Dera chief was convicted of rape and criminal intimidation by a CBI court at Panchkula on August 25. The conviction led to violent protests in Panchkula and Sirsa in Haryana and some parts of Punjab. Forty persons died in clashes that took place between agitated mob and security forces in Panchkula and Sirsa.

Sharma made the announcement that he would give Rs 51 lakh out of his discretionary fund for the sports village developed by the dera in Sirsa. Post the dera head’s conviction and after facing severe criticism over the decision, the Haryana government has decided to put the transfer of fund on hold.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a close aide of the Chief Minister and Chairman of Haryana Housing Board, Jawahar Yadav, said, “Sharma himself directed his officials not to release the grant to the dera after the dera chief’s conviction.” Sharma’s announcement of giving financial aid was not the first incident where BJP leaders had extended such aid to the dera. Various other BJP ministers from Haryana had been giving financial grant to the dera. In the last about one year, at least Rs 1.54 crore was given to the dera by BJP ministers from Haryana.

R S Chaudhary, national general secretary of Indian National Lok Dal, said, “The Rs 51 lakh grant announced by Ram Bilas Sharma was stopped following the directions of Punjab and Haryana High Court. Apart from Sharma’s Rs 51 lakh, Haryana Sports Minister Anil Vij had previously announced Rs 50 lakh to the dera, the then Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel announced Rs 31 lakh, Haryana Cooperation Minister Manish Grover announced Rs 11 lakh and Haryana Transport Minister Krishan Lal Panwar too had announced grant of Rs 11 lakh to the dera…”

Incidentally, in a span of two days in August last year, three ministers – Grover, Panwar and Vij — had made announcements, giving away financial aid to the dera. “State BJP government was evidently hand in glove with the dera. Had the High Court not intervened in the matter, the state government would not have stopped this Rs 51 lakh grant announced by Ram Bilas Sharma,” Chaudhary alleged.

Advocate Ravinder Dhull, who had filed a PIL in the High Court seeking judicial intervention in wake of the security threats to residents ahead of verdict against dera chief, told The Indian Express that after dera chief’s conviction, the High Court had orally asked state government to stop the Rs 51 lakh grant if it was not released by that time.

Meanwhile, justifying his announcement of Rs 50 lakh grant to the dera, Vij said: “Punishment has been given to the dera chief, not to the followers. The money was given for promotion of rural games. Dera is because of its followers. Dera chief and dera followers are separate entities. Followers can assemble again at the dera and continue to engage in social activities like blood donation etc. If I am invited to the dera, I will go there again. There’s no problem.”

