Haryana: Health Minister Anij Vij suspends 11 government officials

In Picture, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Source: twitter.com/anilvijminister) In Picture, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Source: twitter.com/anilvijminister)

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij Wednesday suspended 11 officials his department over alleged dereliction of duty during a surprise check at New Secretariat here. While services of four officials have been placed under suspension for proceeding on leave without prior approval, seven others have been suspended for delaying action on files pending with them for several years.

“Delay in disposal of cases of the public would not be tolerated. If any employee is found neglecting his official duties, strict action would be taken,” Vij said.

