Haryana health department launches ‘Hum versus Dengue’ campaign

Municipal Corporation, Gurgaon has also launched helpline number 1800-180-1817 where people may request fogging in vulnerable areas. They may also contact helpline number 0124- 2222465 of the health department, it said.

The Haryana health department has launched ‘Hum versus Dengue’ campaign, under which children studying in government schools in Gurgaon district would be provided free insurance cover of up to Rs 20,000 for treatment, in case diagnosed with the vector-borne disease. The campaign would be implemented jointly with the company DHFL, an official release said in Chandigarh on Thursday.

People may participate in the campaign by promoting the campaign among their friends, family, neighbours and employees and encouraging them to engage in their individual capacity. They may also sponsor dengue protection kits for underprivileged children at Rs 300, dengue protection workshop, mosquito repellent and treatment to the tune of Rs 20,000 for a year, it said.

“They may also encourage family and friends to volunteer for blood donation campaigns and request awareness workshops for students, employees or fellow residents. People may also help in spreading awareness about the campaign by sharing the link to the campaign website,” it said. The health department has also advised that people should not let water accumulate in their houses or surrounding areas as these serve as breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Water tanks should be covered and coolers should be emptied and dried completely at least once a week, said an advisory.

