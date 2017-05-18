Haryana: HC seeks report on multiple plot allotment scam

The HC sought a consolidated report on cases where more than one plot has been found allotted to a single person after submission of multiple and misleading affidavits. (File Photo) The HC sought a consolidated report on cases where more than one plot has been found allotted to a single person after submission of multiple and misleading affidavits. (File Photo)

REBUKING THE Haryana government for not taking action in the multiple plot scam of the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday sought a consolidated report of the committee formed in 2013 to investigate cases where several plots were allotted to the same people under different categories. The High Court said a detailed order on the case would be passed on Thursday.

The HUDA counsel informed the court that 1,797 cases of double allotment have been identified and 1,260 FIRs registered. The committee, after going into the plot and property management database of HUDA, had earlier informed the HC that 2,500 suspected cases of multiple plot allotment had been found with most of them under the reserved categories of defence and GSRQ. “So much time has passed and you have not taken any action. Why have the FIRs been registered against only few and not all,” observed the single bench of the HC. “Some of the (identified) persons on the list have never been highlighted. Only the ordinary have been mentioned. Law is applicable to all.”

Haryana Advocate-General Baldev Raj Mahajan said there was a “difference of opinion” on whether FIR has to be registered following the allotment policies or the criteria mentioned in the brochures. “There has to be some guidelines under which the matter has to be examined,” Mahajan told the court.

The HC sought a consolidated report on such cases where more than one allotment has been found to be given to a single person after submission of multiple and misleading affidavits. Though the order would follow on Thursday, Justice Daya Chaudhary verbally told the HUDA counsel to submit the report that would also include the details of such cases where any other member of the same family had received a plot as well as how many notices were issued.

The scam in the allotment of the plots had come in public domain after the HC ordered an investigation during which the records of various urban estates had been scrutinised. A number of defence personnel, war widows, freedom fighters, their dependents, ex-servicemen and paramilitary personnel were found to be involved in the scam.

