Haryana: HC notice to govt for ‘uprooting’ 80 families in Mewat

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday put Haryana government on notice over a petition highlighting that the government has uprooted over 80 families in Tundlaka village of Mewat district last month without any rehabilitation plan to establish a CRPF camp. The petition filed by Mushtaque and other displaced villagers came up for hearing before the division bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Sudip Ahluwalia and the state government has been asked to file a reply by April 5.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Mohammad Arshad sought directions to the authorities to rehabilitate the uprooted villagers who have been staying on the land for the last around 30 years. The court was informed that it was on December 18, 2016, that the concerned authorities came on the spot and with the help of police demolished hutments of around 80 villagers and got cleared around 70 acres panchayat land.

Some of the uprooted families shifted to their relatives but many of them have been forced to live in makeshift tents, the court was informed. It was submitted that the petitioners have also submitted representation to the Mewat Deputy Commissioner, Panchayat and Development Minister as well as the Chief Minister but of no use.

The counsel submitted that in a recent judgment, the High Court had held that if a person is evicted from the place where he is residing unauthorisedly and his shelter is demolished, an alternative space must be allotted.