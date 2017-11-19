Haryana has a Miss World, says it’s success of Beti Bachao

Manushi Chhillar on Saturday won the coveted Miss World 2017 title at a glittering event in China, ending 17 years of drought for India at the international pageant. Manushi Chhillar on Saturday won the coveted Miss World 2017 title at a glittering event in China, ending 17 years of drought for India at the international pageant.

As Manushi Chhillar of Haryana became Miss World-2017 on Saturday, state Women and Child Development Minister Kavita Jain said it showed that the government’s Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign was a success.

Tweeting that Chhillar had made the state proud, Jain said, “This shows that the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign is moving towards right direction. Certainly, this win will increase the pride of daughters of the state.”

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other state ministers too congratulated Chhillar, 21, who belongs to Bamnoli village of Jhajjar district. “By winning the coveted crown of Miss World 16 years after Priyanka Chopra won the title in 2000, Manushi has made the country and the state proud,” said Khattar.

Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu tweeted that Chillar’s achievement showed the daughters of Haryana were best in every field, and that crores of daughters would get inspiration from her. The contest was held in Sanya, China.

Earlier too, after winning the Miss India crown, Chillar had called on Khattar, and he had wished her luck. Chillar had said she would be ready to offer every support needed to make Haryana proud.

