Haryana Gram panchayats to have Wi-Fi zones in all villages in two years: Cabinet

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar presides over a Cabinet meeting in Chandigarh Wednesday. (Photo: PTI) Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar presides over a Cabinet meeting in Chandigarh Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

The Haryana cabinet on Wednesday approved an IT policy which envisages one Wi-Fi zone in all 6,078 gram panchayats of the state within two years. Not only this, the policy also aims broadband connections to every household, Wi-Fi zone at important public places in all towns and cities and 4G services in every village in the next three years.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. According to the government officials, the move aims to develop Information Technology (IT) and Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sectors over five years as key growth drivers for realising “the state’s vision” set under the Enterprises Promotion Policy 2015.

“The five-year goal of the draft policy includes generation of employment for 15 lakh people in the IT-ESDM sector by 2020, increasing the sector’s contribution to the GDP of the state from 9.4 per cent to 15 per cent, and making Haryana a pioneer in research and development for ESDM by producing 1,000 patents,” claimed the government in an official note.

“It is only after 2000 that targeted policy for IT and ESDM sector is being launched. It was long overdue, and this policy will enable a tremendous growth in the sector,” the note added.

Other decisions

* Dispensing the interview system in case of recruitment to Group C and D posts in the state.

* Three-day Vidhan Sabha session to be convened from October 23.

* Approved start-up policy to develop the state as a resourceful and inventive start-up hub of the country by supporting and assisting new-age innovators and entrepreneurial talents.

* Proposal approved to re-employ retired assistant professors, associate professors and principal of government colleges after superannuation beyond 58 years of age, across the state. Re-employment would be given upto 60 years.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App