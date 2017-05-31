Haryana govt’s plan to shift 10,000 stray bulls to MP hits roadblock

The state has more than 400 gaushalas housing more than three lakh cow progeny, and still 1.7 lakh cows and bulls are on roads. Express The state has more than 400 gaushalas housing more than three lakh cow progeny, and still 1.7 lakh cows and bulls are on roads. Express

Haryana government’s plan to shift as many as 10,000 stray bulls to Mahdya Pradesh has run into a roadblock as neither of the two state governments seems willing to pay the transportation cost. Grappling with a large population of stray bovine species in the state, Haryana Gau Sewa Ayog had offered 10,000 bulls to MP, where the traditional method of ploughing is still adopted.

As the usage of bull-drawn plough has come down to a great extent in Haryana with farmers shifting to tractors, the Ayog had decided to send the stray bulls to other states where the farmers still use traditional methods of ploughing the farms by using iron/wooden ploughs and bulls. “We are ready to give the bulls free of cost, but Madhya Pradesh is not ready to bear the transport expenses,” said Ayog chairman Bhani Ram Mangla. “Even we can’t bear so much expenditure because transportation of the bovine through trucks may cost up to Rs 2,000 per bull,” said Mangla, adding this was the reason behind the plan being stalled.

The chairman said that they were now exploring possibilities of transporting the bulls to MP through trains. “The transportation through trains will cost less. The expenses can be borne by the farmers and both governments – MP as well as Haryana. We have not closed the dialogue with MP officials on this issue yet,” he added. If all goes well, then the Haryana would handover the bulls to farmers only after taking affidavits from that in which they have to given undertaking that they would use the bulls in their farms and won’t sell them.

“They would also have to give an undertaking that the bulls won’t be abandoned in their old age,” said Mangla. Haryana was forced to consider shifting the bulls to other states as the stray cattle have been become a major problem in the state with thousands of them roaming the streets and also causing accidents.

The Haryana government in 2016 had informed the state assembly that the state has more than 400 gaushalas housing more than three lakh cow progeny, and still 1.7 lakh cows and bulls are on roads. The high proportion of males and unproductive cows has resulted in problem of stray cattle in the state. Due to economic reasons, farmers let their animals loose when they become unproductive because of which the number of strays increases. These stray animals in rural areas cause damage to the crops and in urban areas result in accidents and related problems for road traffic.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App