Haryana govt to set up corpus fund to provide immediate relief to Scheduled Castes

Haryana government will set up a corpus fund to provide immediate relief to the members belonging to Scheduled Castes, who become victims of atrocities under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was presiding over a meeting of state-level vigilance and monitoring committee in Chandigarh on Thursday, directed the officers concerned to set up this corpus fund.

He also reviewed the status of prosecution of cases registered under the Act and other schemes under the Protection of Civil Rights Act 1955, an official release said. Khattar also directed them to increase the time limit to submit application to avail financial assistance being given under Mukhyamantri Samajik Samrasta Antarjatiya Vivah Shagun Yojna upto three years. Under this scheme, financial assistance of Rs 1.01 lakh is given to a non Scheduled Caste man or woman, who marries a SC man or woman.

According to information, over Rs 1.52 crore had been released among 304 beneficiaries upto December 2016, during the current financial year under the scheme. It was also informed that the state government is initiating all necessary steps to prevent and curb atrocities on members belonging to SC by effectively enforcing the provisions of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

To compensate the affected persons, relief ranging from Rs 85,000 to Rs 8.25 lakh was given for various acts like damage to irrigation tubewells, loss of properties, grievous hurt, temporary or permanent incapacitation, rape and murder. As many as 364 persons were provided financial assistance of Rs 2.94 crore upto December 2016 during the current year.