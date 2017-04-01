Haryana govt to provide Rs 21,000 to families for third girl child

The third girl child born on or after August 24, 2015 in any family in the state satisfying the eligibility criteria would be covered in this scheme, the statement said. The third girl child born on or after August 24, 2015 in any family in the state satisfying the eligibility criteria would be covered in this scheme, the statement said.

Haryana government would provide one-time grant of Rs 21,000 to all those families whose third girl child was born after August 24, 2015, under the ‘Aapki Beti, Hamari Beti’ scheme.

Under the scheme, the eligible families would receive the amount irrespective of their caste, creed, religion, income and number of sons, said an official release issued in Chandigarh on Saturday.

The scheme is aimed to combat the problem of declining child sex ratio and promote girls’ education in the state.

The third girl child born on or after August 24, 2015 in any family in the state satisfying the eligibility criteria would be covered in this scheme, the statement said.

Earlier under the scheme, the first girl child born in the families belonging to Scheduled Castes and all Below Poverty Line (BPL), and second, twin or multiple girls born on or after January 22, 2015 in any family were eligible for the grant.

Infamous for its adverse sex ratio, Haryana has witnessed a significant improvement in it, which was recorded at 938 in February this year.

The efforts of the state government under the ambitious ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ programme were clearly reflected in the improved sex ratio at birth (SRB), which was recorded at 938 girls per 1,000 boys in February, 2017, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said recently.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now