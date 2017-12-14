Haryana govt to organise three-day chintan shivir in Himachal

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar. (File) Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar. (File)

The Haryana government is set to host a three-day chintan shivir (branstorming session) to be attended by council of ministers and senior bureaucrats to prepare a “blueprint of new Haryana”. The seesion will be held from December 15-17.

A private resort, Timber Trail, in Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh, about 30 km from here has been chosen as the venue. Ministers and bureaucrats will stay there for three days and two nights to deliberate on issues of development of the state.

While elaborating the purpose of the session in Bhiwani, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said: “The special session is being organised to prepare a blueprint of new Haryana through deliberations on issues of development. Development works and other schemes would also come up for a review at the |

session.”

He added, “The brainstorming sessions are organised by the government and the party from time to time to come up with new ideas to pace up development of the state. The government is quite serious about development and bringing investment to the state and I have already addressed two sessions and 13 meetings for the purpose during the 48-hour visit to Dubai.”

Talking about the large number of announcements that CM has made ever since he took over in October 2014, Khattar said, “Out of about 3,700 announcements made by me, as many as 2,750 announcements had either been executed or were under process, and work on the remaining announcements is being taken up.”

