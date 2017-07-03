Haryana govt to organise seminars to clear doubts on GST

A similar seminar held three days ago was attended by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, all other ministers and secretaries of all departments. (Source: PTI) A similar seminar held three days ago was attended by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, all other ministers and secretaries of all departments. (Source: PTI)

To clear doubts and bust myths surrounding the newly-implemented Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Haryana government will organise seminars at every district headquarter in the next one week.

These seminars would be attended by representatives of manufacturing associations, traders, chartered accountants, 34 empanelled service providers and elected representatives of respective areas, said Additional Chief Secretary, Excise and Taxation Department, Sanjeev Kaushal, who was interacting with media persons after a seminar on GST organised here today.

He said that detailed discussion regarding GST system would be held in these meetings to clear all doubts and make people aware about the benefits of the system.

Replying to a question, Kaushal said that phosphorous fertilisers contain several elements such as phosphoric acid, which are taxed separately.

As per the report of tax research unit, while earlier 7.25 per cent to 9.25 per cent tax was levied on fertiliser, this has now been reduced to 5 per cent.

“We expect that prices of fertilisers would be more reasonable in future,” he added.

Replying to a question about agriculture, tractor and fertiliser, he said that some information in this regard was missing.

The GST Council has fixed tax rates for tractor parts to be used only in tractors at 18 per cent, and those which could be used in other machinery at 28 per cent.

At the time of fixing slabs, goods were placed in the tax band nearest to the sum of the Central Tax, Value Added Tax (VAT) and embedded tax charged on them earlier. Therefore, tax rates on most goods have reduced, he added.

He said that review meeting of GST Council would be held on August 5, in which the Council would take several decisions regarding implementation of the system.

