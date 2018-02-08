Haryana govt to name projects after Captain Kapil Kundu

At Kundu’s funeral in Gurgaon. (Express Photo: Manoj Kumar) At Kundu’s funeral in Gurgaon. (Express Photo: Manoj Kumar)

Two days after 22-year-old Captain Kapil Kundu was cremated in his native village, Ransika, in Gurgaon’s Pataudi area, the Minister of State for Planning and Chemicals & Fertilizer, Rao Inderjeet Singh visited his family and announced that the government intends to name various establishments and projects after him in the coming months.

“The government school in the village will be named after Captain Kapil Kundu. The road leading towards the area will also be named after him. In addition, the Khod village bus stop, located nearby, will be named after him,” said Singh.

Kundu was martyred in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Sunday, as a result of shelling from Pakistani forces across the border. Three other Army personnel also died in the incident.

Read | ‘Wanted to celebrate his promotion, birthday,’ says Captain Kapil Kundu’s sister

Capt. Kapil Kundu Farnuel ceremony at his home in Runsikha in Gurugram. (Express Photo/Manoj Kumar) Capt. Kapil Kundu Farnuel ceremony at his home in Runsikha in Gurugram. (Express Photo/Manoj Kumar)

Referring to the demand that the deceased’s sisters be given government jobs, Singh said that he would speak to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar about it.

“I will have to speak to the Chief Minister about the requests for a health centre in his name as well as government jobs for his sisters, who are married,” Singh said.

“In the context of the latter, the State Government has provisions of jobs for children or brothers of martyrs, but to give these to sisters as well, the rules may have to be changed,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App