Haryana govt to introduce first seed bill, says Om Prakash Dhankar

Haryana Agriculture Minister Om Prakash Dhankar. (Source: Express Archive) Haryana Agriculture Minister Om Prakash Dhankar. (Source: Express Archive)

HARYANA AGRICULTURE Minister Om Prakash Dhankar on Thursday said a seed bill would be introduced for the first time during the next session of the Assembly, “which would address all species of seeds related to agricultural and horticultural crops”.

“The Bill should also have full details on pesticides and insecticides management. This would be the first-of-its-kind Bill in the country,” he added.

This was disclosed by Dhankar while addressing the two-day workshop organised to deal with various issues related to agriculture, in Gurugram, on Thursday. He directed the officials of the department to prepare the seed bill during the second session of the workshop. Addressing the workshop, specialists gave suggestions on agriculture keeping an eye on the next 10 years.

Drawing on their suggestions, Dhankar directed the officers to prepare a draft of the seed bill and present it for approval in the next session of the Assembly.

Responding to another suggestion, Dhankar ordered that labs to test seeds should be set up in each district of the state.

He told the officers to set up a modern lab at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, for testing genetic seeds. The Department of Horticulture should provide a facility to test all seeds at the district headquarters, he added.

Besides, separate groups would be constituted under specialists for deliberations on challenges related to agriculture.

As many as 16 different groups on such aspects as water management, soil health, organic farming, crop management, risk management, modern techniques and land management would be constituted.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App