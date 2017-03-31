Haryana govt to give monetary assistance to differently-abled children

Under this scheme of the social welfare department, a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 per child will be provided to the parents of mentally and physically challenged children, an official spokesperson said Under this scheme of the social welfare department, a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 per child will be provided to the parents of mentally and physically challenged children, an official spokesperson said

A scheme to provide financial assistance to mentally and physically challenged children who are unable to attend school, was launched by the Haryana government today.

Under this scheme of the social welfare department, a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 per child will be provided to the parents of mentally and physically challenged children, an official spokesperson said.

Parents, whose annual source of income is less than Rs two lakh and does not receive pension under any scheme of other departments, can apply to the office of the District Social Welfare Officer for the financial assistance, he said.

The benefit of this scheme is provided for only those resident of Haryana below 18 years of age whose Intelligence Quotient (IQ) level is below 50 and have hundred per cent disability due to which they are unable to attend school.

A certificate issued by the Chief Medical Officer should be furnished to avail the benefit of the scheme, the spokesperson said, adding officials have been told to help people in filling up the forms and ensure that there is no delay in providing benefit of the scheme.

Other documents that must be submitted include voter ID card, photo copy of Aadhaar card, one photograph and photocopy of bank passbook of the beneficiary.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now