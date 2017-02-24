Haryana govt to finalise excise policy soon

The state government will soon finalise and notify its excise policy for next year, Haryana Excise and Taxation Minister Captain Abhimanyu said on Friday. Interacting with media persons here, he said the draft excise policy had been discussed with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The date will be set for notifying the policy after various provisions are finalised. The minister said that in deference to the verdict of the Supreme Court, there would be no liquor vends within 500 meters on both sides of the state and national highways.

The state government is committed to abide by the verdict and legal advice is being sought regarding bars and restaurants located on the highways, he said. The present state government has worked actively during the last two years to ensure development of the state with focus on capital expenditure, planned expenditure, infrastructural investment and construction of roads and making provision for water supply, he said.

This time, efforts would be concentrated on providing basic necessities in villages in order to bring them on a par with cities, he said. The government is also mulling to develop a robust framework for this, he added. He said that in keeping with the Central government’s decision to eliminate the difference between plan and non-plan expenditure in budget proposals, and make provision for capital and revenue expenditure, the state government would also do the same.

During the last two years, the state government has maintained a healthy ratio between revenue receipts and GDP, and lowered significantly fiscal and revenue deficit. Efforts are also being made to bring about improvement in the working of public sector undertakings, be it power utilities, Haryana Urban Development Authority, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, HAFED or sugar mills, he added.