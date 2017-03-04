Haryana govt to develop 350 religious places near Kurukshetra

Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain on Saturday said the state government will develop at least 350 places of religious importance under the Kurukshetra Development Board (KBD). Besides, a pilgrimage circuit will be developed within 48 km of Kurukshetra so that more tourists can visit these places, she said before a function where the newly elected Honorary Secretary of KBD, Ashok Sukhija, assumed office.

Expressing gratitude towards Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the Minister said the appointment of the Honorary Secretary would speed up development work at the religious places.

She said because of the concerted efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister, Kurukshetra was being developed under the Shri Krishna Circuit and for this, the state government has allocated about Rs 100 crore.