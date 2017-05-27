Haryana govt preparing scheme to provide source of income to villages: Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File photo) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File photo)

The Haryana government is preparing a scheme which shall provide a source of income to villages in the state, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said in Chandigarh on Friday.

“Religious tourism is being promoted and possibilities of weekend tourism are being sought to attract visitors to the state,” he told media in Chandigarh.

He said that after identifying land for projects, the state government would approach the farmers and offer to purchase their land.

The government would soon post its requisitions on the online land purchase portal ‘e-Bhoomi’.

Apart from this, a scheme is being prepared to lease out unutilised land of gram panchayats.

“About one lakh acre land of gram panchayats is lying unutilised in the state. We are preparing a scheme to give this land to entrepreneurs on long lease through auction, with the permission of the gram panchayats concerned.

“The land will be leased out on rates to be prescribed by the government, and these will be increased from time-to-time,” he said.

This will provide a source of income to the gram panchayats, besides ensuring development of the villages, he said.

He said that with a view to providing affordable housing to unskilled labour and other poor families, the Haryana government had set a target to construct houses for two lakh families by 2022 under the Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojana.

Referring to promotion of tourism in the state, he said that emphasis was being laid on developing places of religious and historical significance, such as Kurukshetra, as tourism destinations.

Besides, rural and farm tourism is being promoted to showcase the rural life in Haryana.

Efforts are being made to showcase Haryana as a weekend tourism destination to attract visitors from Delhi, including tourists and local persons, he said.

A herbal forest is being developed in Morni hills, where about 25,000 species of plants would be grown, he said.

Science city is being established in Sonepat district, and a sub-regional science centre is being developed in Ambala district, he said.

“Facility of night stay and other amenities will be provided in Bhindawas Lake and Wildlife Sanctuary in Jhajjar district, and other such sites with potential for tourism so that visitors may spend more time in Haryana.

“We are also looking into possibilities of developing recreation parks and biodiversity parks, besides promoting and showcasing unique techniques of art and culture on the pattern of wax museum in Hong Kong,” he said.

