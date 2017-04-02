Haryana govt offers financial incentives for third girl child

Encouraged with the impressive improvement in the sex ratio, the Haryana Government has implemented a scheme to give same financial benefits for the third girl child as was being offered on the birth of a second girl child previously. As per the scheme, a one-time grant of Rs 21,000 will be given to all families whose third girl child is born on or after August 24, 2015, irrespective of their caste, religion, income and number of sons, under the ‘Aapki Beti, Hamari Beti’ Scheme. A spokesman of the Women and Child Development Department said Saturday the scheme would be implemented in both rural and urban areas of the state. A notification to this effect has been issued, he added.

Aiming to improve the child sex ratio, the government has expanded the scope of ‘Aapki Beti Hamari Beti’ scheme in the golden jubilee year of the state’s foundation. When the scheme was launched in 2015, the financial incentive was meant for first girl child for the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Below Poverty Line (BPL) families. The incentive was offered for second girl child also for all castes. A survey conducted by health officials in Rohtak district in 2014-15 had revealed that a large number of Haryanvis don’t want a girl as the second child in the family. The child sex ratio fell drastically in the cases of the second child even in those villages which have a higher gender ratio in the cases of first pregnancy in 2014. The survey had indicated that families make serious efforts for sex determination, especially in those cases where the first child is a female.

As per the Census of 2011, Haryana’s child sex ratio (0-6 years) was just 834 girls per 1,000 boys. But the sex ratio at birth has touched 900 this year. The government claims it has improved in the state following the launch of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign in 2015. The state has now fixed a target of child sex ratio of 950.

