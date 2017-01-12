Haryana: Govt making efforts to ensure one doctor for every thousand people, says Anil Vij

Wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat being honoured by Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Steel Minister Birender Singh, during the Pravasi Haryana Divas in Gurgaon Wednesday. PTI Wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat being honoured by Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Steel Minister Birender Singh, during the Pravasi Haryana Divas in Gurgaon Wednesday. PTI

The Haryana government is making all efforts to ensure there is one doctor for every one thousand persons in the state, as opposed to the current ratio of one doctor for every 1,700 people, said Anil Vij, Haryana Health Minister, at the Pravasi Haryana Divas Wednesday. Vij was speaking during a session entitled ‘Health, Education and Sports – Improving Indicators: Moving in Right Direction’, held during the second day of the event.

“The efforts of various entities, including non-governmental organisations as well as social and educational institutions, are yielding concrete results with a 20 per cent increase in number of patients availing OPD services and an improvement in the sex ratio at birth, which has crossed the 900 mark.” said Vij.

The heath minister added that in order to streamline processes, most of the work of the Health Department as well as data of patients is being transferred online and health services are also being provided at “affordable rates”.

“Work is also underway to ensure that MRI and dialysis facilities are available in all districts. Catheterisation laboratories are similarly being set up in four districts,” he said. Dr Soumya Swaminathan, secretary, Department of Health Research, called upon the state government to consider inclusion of the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccination in its immunisation campaign to protect girls from cervical cancer.