Haryana govt did only ‘event management’ in three years: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday slammed the state government for making “false” poll promises and said it only did “event management” in the last three years. Hooda hit out at Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar alleging that he had failed to take a single decision to give relief to the common people.

“Before the assembly polls in 2014, they made 154 promises, but failed to fulfill these even after three years.

“Event managers can create an illusion of well-being all around only for some time, but now the veil is off and this government stands exposed. They have no policies and programmes and every section of society is fed up with their rule,” he said.

Hooda also criticised the Khattar government over its decision to shelve the Dadupur Nalvi canal project and threatened to interrupt the state assembly’s functioning later this month. “The decision to shelve the canal project is anti-farmer and anti-people. If the government says the canal was not feasible, why did it take them three years to arrive at this conclusion?,” he said.

He also reiterated his demand of setting up of a commission under a sitting Judge of the High Court to probe the recent violence in Panchkula following conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App