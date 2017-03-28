Haryana govt cautions people against frauds under Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao scheme

The Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao scheme, which seeks to address gender imbalance and discrimination against the girl child, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Panipat in January 2015. (Express File Photo) The Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao scheme, which seeks to address gender imbalance and discrimination against the girl child, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Panipat in January 2015. (Express File Photo)

The Haryana Government today cautioned people against unauthorised sites, organisations, NGOs and individuals distributing forms for cash incentives under the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao scheme.

“There is no provision of cash disbursal to anybody under the scheme. Therefore, any person, organisation or online portal promising cash under the scheme is cheating the public. Legal action will be taken against all those initiating or promoting the fraud,” a spokesman of the Haryana Women and Child Development Department said here.

He advised people not to fall prey to such frauds, pay money or disclose personal details.

In case people come across any individual or organisation indulging in such a fraud, the nearest police station, District Programme Officer or the Department should be informed, the spokesman said.

The Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao scheme, which seeks to address gender imbalance and discrimination against the girl child, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Panipat in January 2015.

