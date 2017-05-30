Haryana govt all set to finalise rules for cow protection law

Almost 18 months after Haryana introduced a law imposing imprisonment up to 10 years for cow slaughter, the state BJP government is now in the process to finalise the rules for the same. Sources said that the animal husbandry department had sent the draft rules to the government soon after the state had notified the new law in December 2015.

“The law was implemented after a notification. The rules are meant to bring more clarity in the implementation of the law,” said a senior officer. Before finalising the rules, the government had called District Attorneys (DAs) from different parts of the state to seek their opinion. The rules are currently being legally examined.

Haryana Gau Sewa Ayog chairman Bhani Ram Mangla said Monday that they have observed some flaws in the law (draft rules). “We are going to make the law flawless. There is provision to appeal if some vehicle is confiscated for smuggling cows. One can file an appeal against this action. But we are considering to give the powers of hearing the appeals to the magistrates in place of administrative officers,” he said adding that the procedure will be finalised soon.

