Haryana govt aims to raise education quality, employability

The Haryana government on Tuesday decided to embark on a drive towards raising the quality of education and employability in the state. This will be run as a mass movement called ‘Saksham Haryana’. To support and facilitate this, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has established a ‘Pratibha Vikas Prakosht’ or talent cell in his office.

This decision was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Khattar with the departments of education and skill development and industrial training here, an official release said. The cell will work closely with four departments –department of higher education, school education, technical education and skills, and industrial training. “The objective is to achieve 80 per cent grade level competencies in schools and provide two lakh employment opportunities over the next two years to the youth in the state,” it said.

The Prakosht will work in mission mode taking an end-to-end view on students’ learning during all three stages of a student right from primary or school education to skill development and higher education. It will be executed at mass level involving the political leadership and state machinery.

To begin this, the cell will have a six-member full-time team which will organise multiple activities with departments, partners and other entities. This movement will be carried out with the support of the Dell Foundation, the release said.

Haryana has achieved substantial improvement in learning levels at the elementary school level over the last two years “which is also reflected in the recent national surveys,” the release said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App