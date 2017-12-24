Haryana government working on new policy to check overloaded vehicles, says CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

The Haryana government is working on a new traffic policy under which repeatedly challaned vehicles would be impounded.

Under the policy, the vehicles would be checked by officers of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Excise and Taxation, Police and other departments.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said vehicles which are repeatedly challaned for the violations, would be impounded.

On the occasion of ‘Good Governance Day’ on Monday in the state, the chief minister said, “this year too, many online services are being launched for the convenience of the people.”

Referring to the International Gita Mahatsov organised by the state government here recently, Khattar said next year the event would be celebrated at the level of Kumbh Mela to ensure participation of different countries, institutions and more members from the general public.

