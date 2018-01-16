Haryana government to set up State Administrative Tribunal

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

With a view to provide quicker redressal of employees’ grievances or service matters and to reduce the pendency of cases before the high court, the Haryana government on Tuesday paved the way for setting up of a State Administrative Tribunal (SAT). The state Cabinet, under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, approved the Haryana State Administrative Tribunal (Procedure) Rules, 2017. The establishment of the SAT will prove advantageous and essential in view of the increasing number of court cases, particularly relating to service matters and disputes of employees, according to an official release issued here.

The Cabinet also approved a draft of the Haryana Compassionate Assistance to the Dependents of the Deceased Government Employee (Amendment) Rules, 2017, it said. The rules are aimed at revising the compassionate financial assistance given to families of government employees, who died before January 1, 2016. With a view to achieve the objective of ‘Housing for All’ and maximise the benefit to the intended beneficiaries identified under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY) programme, the Haryana Cabinet decided to make provisions for inclusion of PMAY-Urban beneficiaries in the existing Affordable Housing Policy 2013.

As per the amendment, any person can apply under the policy, however, the PMAY beneficiaries, which include their spouse or dependent children, identified under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Housing for All’ programme would be granted preference in allotment, the release said. In another decision, the Cabinet approved a draft of the Haryana Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2017, to amend the Haryana Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 2016.

The amendment will facilitate the public as it would revalidate the tax collected between September 19, 2016, and March 31, 2017, and revise the penal interest from 1.5 per cent to one per cent and grant exemption from the liability to pay the tax in prospective or retrospective effect, the release said.

The Cabinet also decided to notify multiplication factor in case of rural areas by which the market value so determined by the Collector is to be multiplied to arrive at final compensation as provided under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act (RFCTLARR), 2013. Equivalent of the same shall be given as solatium, in addition, the statement said.

With a view to improve the functioning of rehabilitation and de-addiction centres, the Haryana Cabinet approved a proposal to amend the Haryana De-addiction Rules, 2010. These rules would be called the Haryana De-addiction (Amendment) Rules, 2018. No patient would be admitted to a centre till he undergoes detoxification from a psychiatric nursing home or hospital. This fact would be on record as a certificate, the release added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App