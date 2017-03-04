Haryana: Government to set up dialysis units in 10 district hospitals

THE HARYANA government has decided to expand the network of dialysis centres in the state to provide the facility to patients at an affordable price, said Health Minister Anil Vij while replying to a question raised by MLA Gian Chand Gupta during the ongoing budget session of the Assembly. Vij said while dialysis centres have initially been opened in Panchkula, Gurugram, Jind and Sirsa districts on public, private partnership (PPP) basis, such centres would also be set up in 10 more district hospitals. They are Ambala, Bhiwani, Rewari, Panipat, Sonepat, Faridabad, Hisar, Yamunanagar, Jhajjar and Bahadurgarh.

The minister also said that an attempt would be made to open the dialysis centres in all districts. The department has already signed agreements to open these centres. The patient will have to pay only Rs 959 for each dialysis against the Rs 2,000-3,000 charged in the market.

Gupta said the government should appoint a gynaecologist, radiologist and physician at Government Dispensary, Sector 16, Panchkula. Vij said there were no norms according to which specialists could be deployed at dispensaries. He further said that specialists were present at the Government Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula. After sanction from the finance department, the existing facility would be increased from 200 beds to 300 beds.

Pravasi Sammelan

Over 1300 investors were present during the recent Pravasi Sammelan in Gurgaon and 24 MoUs were signed to attract investment in Haryana. This was informed in reply to a question asked by leader of Opposition and INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala. Six companies have initiated projects in the state. The biggest investment, amounting to Rs 3,000 crore, has been promised by a company that would set up 500 MW solar parks. A technical consultant has been appointed for the project.

Sex ratio

In reply to a question by MLA Naresh Kaushik, the Haryana government informed that the sex ratio at birth has increased from 871 in 2014 to 900 till December 2016. The highest sex ratio of 935 at birth was recorded in Sirsa, followed by Panchkula at 923. The other districts where sex ratio at birth is 900 and above are Ambala (912), Fatehabad (918), Hisar (913), Jind (900), Karnal (908), Mewat (912), Palwal (913), Panipat (912), Rohtak (905) and Sonepat (901).

Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojana

There is no specific earmarking of land for construction of houses under Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojana. The colonies under this scheme are allowed within 30 per cent of the net planned area of the residential zone. This was stated in reply to a question asked by BJP member Umesh Agarwal. It was further stated that 210 applications have been received under this scheme from 148 builders. Of them, 54 were rejected. Letters of intent to 23 builders as well as three licences were issued.