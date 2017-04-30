Haryana government to set up 15 solid waste management clusters

The Haryana government would set up 15 integrated solid waste management clusters to deal with solid waste in urban areas in the state.

Electricity would be generated from the solid waste in three clusters and manure from the remaining 12, an official spokesman said at Chandigarh on Sunday.

The solid waste management plant being set up at Faridabad at a cost of Rs 330 crore would generate electricity from 1,236 tonnes of waste received from Gurugram and Faridabad every day. Its capacity would increase to 2,104 tonnes by 2035, he said.

The spokesman said the work on the long pending cluster in Faridabad will being soon.

Electricity would also be generated at the solid waste management plant to be set up in Sonipat, and the process has been completed to set up seven MW capacity plant, he added.

