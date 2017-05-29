Haryana government to double limit of free travel facility to girl students

The Haryana Government has decided to more than double the limit of free travel facility in the state Roadways buses for girl students of universities and professional colleges.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal to increase this limit from 60 to 150 kilometres, an official release said at Chandigarh on Monday.

This decision will benefit 2.15 lakh girl students of universities and professional colleges in the state.

It would cause an annual additional financial burden of about Rs 7.68 crore to the state exchequer, it added.

