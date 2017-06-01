Haryana government to conduct aerial surveys to check encroachments

Khattar directed departments concerned to gather information, within a month, about any illegal encroachment on their land. (Representational Image) Khattar directed departments concerned to gather information, within a month, about any illegal encroachment on their land. (Representational Image)

The Haryana government has decided to conduct aerial surveys using drones to keep a check on encroachments and illegal constructions on government properties in the state. A pilot study of the project would be conducted in Karnal, Gurugram and Faridabad. The decision to employ the innovative solution to the encroachment problem was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at Chandigarh on Thursday.

“On success of this pilot run, the project would be implemented in the remaining districts also,” he said.

The chief minister directed the urban local bodies department to prepare a roadmap, along with the timeline, for the implementation of the project, and to submit the report within a week.

He also asked the department to take the assistance of Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) and National Remote Sensing Authority (NRSA) for the satellite imagery of the areas and also for setting up of ground control points necessary for conducting the survey.

Khattar directed the departments concerned to gather complete information, within a month, about any illegal construction or encroachment on their land, so that action could be taken against those found guilty.

He also asked various departments to ensure strict enforcement of laws for against illegal encroachments and construction in their respective areas.

