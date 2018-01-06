Haryana government set to remove encroachments from Hansi durgah

Hansi’s Durgah Char-Qutab, as contained in Haryana Tourism Department’s official website. Hansi’s Durgah Char-Qutab, as contained in Haryana Tourism Department’s official website.

The Haryana government has assured the Muslim community of Hansi town of removing the encroachments from the land of Durgah Char-Qutab, “the last resting place of four celebrated Sufi saints of 12th-14th century”.

Director General of Haryana Archaeology and Museums Department Praveen Kumar, who recently inspected the site, told The Indian Express on Friday that they would measure the land before initiating process to remove its encroachments. “Some shops have encroached on the land. It happened because of connivance of some people. We may consider offering alternative land to those who have made illegal constructions to resolve the issue,” said Kumar.

According to the documents accessed by The Indian Express, the issue of encroachment is going on since 2001. It came to light when then director of Haryana Archaeology and Museums S P Thakur had pointed out that a local resident, Vikar-ur-Rehman Jamli, had encroached upon a part of land (in khasra No. 987 and 988) of the Durgah Char-Qutab and other monuments in adjoining areas, marked by the Haryana government as protected area of state importance. “They have started construction of shops over there…,” Thakur had mentioned in the official order asking Vikar to remove the illegal constructions.

According to Haryana Muslim Kalyan Committee president Harphool Bhatti, the encroachments could not be removed in 2001 because some people had opted legal recourse to challenge the then official directions. “Following a compromise, over three acres of land was handed over to the Archaeology and Museums Department for the monuments and a notification was also issued in 2009 for protection of the land. However, neither the mutation of this land has been named in favour of the Archaeology and Museums Department nor encroachments have been removed till date. We have been demanding removal of the encroachments since 2010,” said Bhatti.

According to Bhatti, more than 12 acres of land was also earmarked for a Muslim burial ground, but this land has also been encroached on.

The durgah

According to the official website of Haryana Tourism Department, a group of monuments situated in the western part of Hansi town are known as Durgah Char-Qutab. “The monuments celebrate the last resting place of four Sufi saints — Jamal-ud-Din Hanswi (1187-1261 AD), Burhan-ud Din (1261-1303 AD), Qutab-ud-Din Munawwar (1300-1354 AD) and Nur-ud-Din or Nur-e-Jahan (1325-1397 AD) – designated as Qutabs.

It is built at the place where Baba Farid used to meditate and pray. One of the most imposing edifices of this complex is a large mosque in northern enclosure, which was constructed by Firoz Shah Tughlaq,” mentioned the official website. Director General of Haryana Archaeology and Museums Department Kumar said they wanted to give this monument an international look because of its historical significance.

