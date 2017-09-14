Haryana government revises criteria for ex-gratia to martyrs’ kin

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File/Photo) Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File/Photo)

The Haryana government on Thursday said it has revised the criteria for making payment of ex-gratia to the families of armed forces and para-military forces personnel, belonging to the state, who sacrifice their lives in the line of duty. Stating this at Chandigarh, a spokesperson of the Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Department said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal to this effect. Under the revised criteria of payment, out of the total assistance, 70 per cent ex-gratia would be given to the widow and children of the martyr.

It would be divided among the widow and unmarried children in the ratio of 50:50. The remaining 30 per cent amount would be given to father and mother in the ratio of 50:50, the official said.

He said in case either of the parents is alive, 30 per cent of ex-gratia amount will be released to him or her.

In case both parents are not alive, the whole amount of ex-gratia would be released to the widow and children. In case the deceased was not married, 100 per cent of the ex-gratia would be released to parents, the spokesperson said.

In case of father or mother being no more or there being no unmarried children, their respective shares would go to the widow. Payment of ex-gratia would be made through RTGS in Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of the beneficiaries, he added.

According to the previous criteria, 50 per cent of ex-gratia was given to parents while 25 per cent each was given to wife and unmarried children.

He said in case parents were not alive or there being no unmarried children, 100 per cent of ex-gratia was given to the widow.

