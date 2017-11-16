Haryana government plans to introduce MSP for vegetables, says Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File/Photo) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File/Photo)

The Haryana government plans to introduce minimum support price (MSP) for vegetables to ensure that farmers get fair price for their produce, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday. A state government release quoted him as saying after receiving the “State of States Award” in the inclusive growth and tourism development category from Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at the India Today Conclave at New Delhi.

The chief minister was quoted as saying that his government was following the ‘Antodaya’ philosophy, propounded by RSS leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, as a model for inclusive development since it makes the benefits of social welfare schemes reach the last person in the society.

“A new Chief Minister of a first-time party in power gets only three years to work. First two years go into undoing the wrongs of the previous government. So actually, my government has worked only for one year and achieved so much. You can imagine what Haryana would be after the next two years,” the statement quoted him as saying.

Stressing on the need to rise above political considerations to ensure all-round development of the state, the chief minister claimed that he had visited all 90 assembly constituencies of the state to ensure uniform development.

He said his government had set up a Pond Management Authority to preserve and manage 14,000 ponds in the state so that they could be used for irrigation.

He said his government is committed to equitable distribution of irrigation water and is promoting drip irrigation for better results.

Khattar also claimed that as a result of the concerted efforts of the state government and active support and cooperation of the people, sex ratio in the state has improved considerably.

